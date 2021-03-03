Your Prayer for Love Will Be Answered, Just Not How You Thought



“Look at the nations and watch — and be utterly amazed. For I am going to do something in your days that you would not believe, even if you were told.”

Habakkuk 1:5

“This is for all the lonely people

Thinking that life has passed them by

Don’t give up until you drink from the silver cup

And ride that highway in the sky

This is for all the single people

Thinking that love has left them dry

Don’t give up until you drink from the silver cup

You never know until you try.”

“Lonely People,” America

In the weeks after Valentine’s Day come the winter blues, especially for those who have no “Valentine” in their life.

“Lonely People” was written by Dan and Cathy Peek. Dan Peek was a founding member of the group America, and left to write and perform Christian music before his untimely death at 60. It was a top five song in February,1975. For a then-27 year old radio journalist with a “tough” exterior but a longing heart, the lyrics spoke to the search for love, loneliness and inner fear of a future without someone with whom he could share his faith and his personal victories and his continuing private sadness.

Little did I know a year later, I would be engaged to someone who saw inside of me (and I, her) and could say, “I am utterly amazed..”

Having been part of campus life for going on 14 years, I have heard and seen enough joy, sadness, and victories for people who find each other on campus and fall in love, and those wondering in what fashion their hopes and dreams might be fulfilled. When they leave the embrace of our community, it’s like getting kicked out of the nest, and in the world those dreams may be dashed, even in a faith community.

Humans are like that.

I’ve seen and heard and witnessed the beginning of the journeys of young adults in my circle of friends. There have been those personal victories and, like life personal letdowns. Some days I want to buy everybody lunch and, to the group, say “Continue to try, continue your prayer, for guidance and direction, not a partner. Be watchful, because, with God’s love, you will be utterly amazed.”

Here’s to that joy and wonder of next Valentine’s Day!

