‘Witness’ and ‘Conscience’: Our Easter Mission

Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went away quickly from the tomb, fearful yet overjoyed,

and ran to announce the news to his disciples.

And behold, Jesus met them on their way and greeted them.

They approached, embraced his feet, and did him homage.

Then Jesus said to them, “Do not be afraid.

Go tell my brothers to go to Galilee,

and there they will see me.”

Matthew 28:8-11; Easter Monday, Year B

I have been watching a clip from Sir Ben Kingsley’s interview at the U.S. holocaust Museum’s discussion of the film Schindler’s List. Kingsley talked about being concerned about his role as Itzhak Stern, Schindler’s representatives who survived because they worked at Schindler’s factory. Prior to the start of filming, Kingsley asked director Steven Spielberg how he saw Kinglsey’s character. “Witness” was Spielberg’s response. Kingsley countered: “Conscience”. They shook hands, and the rest is cinematic history.

Christ came to born born under the most humble of circumstances, to live among us, to die on the cross, and to rise, for us. God our Father knew this from the beginning, and allowed every event to unfold that we might learn to be in solidarity with His Only Begotten Son.

Every day is a day to make the decision to say “Yes” to is invitation.

Our role as Catholics in this fractured world is to be the witness and conscience. We must project joy where there is despair, truth where there is doubt, love, no matter what. Many, many times, we fall short, disappointing ourselves as well as others. Our greatest hurt may be when we are ignored.

But we continue on, in His name. His glorious resurrection gives us the strength to speak louder, while speaking in kindness. We know what is Truth and Beauty. Our Lord leads us, and we speak to lead others to the great reward.

“Whoever saves one life, saves the world entire.” —Itzhak Stern

A Joyous Easter Season to you and yours.

Michael Throop Michael Throop Ed.D M.P.A. CSM is an Assistant Professor at Benedictine College in Journalism and Mass Communication. A former news anchor/reporter at Cumulus Media, he received his doctorate in Education at Northeastern University. He lives in Kansas City, Mo. View posts by Michael