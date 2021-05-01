Weekend Memes: The Christian Moral Life

Leading a just life is challenging. As St. Paul said in Romans 7, “for the good which I will, I do not; but the evil which I will not, that I do.” Were more true words ever spoken? Sometimes it seems like, no matter how hard we try, we just stumble again and again. Still, what’s important is not how often we stumble, but how persistently we get back up, and how deeply we rely on Jesus.

Need some inspiration? Maybe these humorous illustrations will help.

