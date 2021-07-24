The Gregorian
Institute
The Gregorian Institute Shield, composed of the crossed gold and silver keys of the Papal Insignia, an open book with the words 'Via Veritas Vita' ('The Way, the Truth, and the Life') written on its pages, three golden six-sided stars on a red banner, and a Germanic cross.
at
Benedictine
College

at BENEDICTINE COLLEGE

Free subscription to The Gregorian

Weekend Memes: Modern Times

AvatarBy Nick Martin, July 24, 2021

Things look quite a bit different today than 100, 1,000 or 2,000 years ago. If you don’t believe me, just check out these memes!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Nick Martin

Avatar