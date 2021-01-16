Weekend Memes: Grin and Bear It

at BENEDICTINE COLLEGE
By Nick Martin, January 16, 2021
Anything valuable is worth taking care of. Keeping it in a container, a box, or some kind of vessel. Let’s look at some containers and how to use them! Happy Saturday!
Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.
Read thought-provoking speeches from the world's most inspiring figures, who bring Faith and Reason to bear on the critical issues that confront our country and our world.
Fill out the form below to receive your FREE home delivery of The Gregorian Speech Digest.
Never miss a post! Subscribe below to receive the Gregorian Institute email.