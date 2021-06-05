The Gregorian
Institute
The Gregorian Institute Shield, composed of the crossed gold and silver keys of the Papal Insignia, an open book with the words 'Via Veritas Vita' ('The Way, the Truth, and the Life') written on its pages, three golden six-sided stars on a red banner, and a Germanic cross.
at
Benedictine
College

at BENEDICTINE COLLEGE

Free subscription to The Gregorian

Weekend Memes: God Loves You

AvatarBy Nick Martin, June 5, 2021

God’s love for us is inexhaustible, and there are countless ways to describe it. But they all fall short. How close to the mark do these memes get? We’ll let you decide!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Nick Martin

Avatar