Weekend Memes: God and Heaven
, March 6, 2021
According to the Baltimore Catechism, the purpose of life is to know, love and serve God in this world and to be happy with Him in the next. Though perhaps a little dry in its delivery, this explanation does a good job of succinctly explaining that the two most important things in life are God, and seeking to be with Him one day in Heaven. Today’s memes offer an amusing perspective on that fact. Enjoy!
