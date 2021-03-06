The Gregorian
Institute
The Gregorian Institute Shield, composed of the crossed gold and silver keys of the Papal Insignia, an open book with the words 'Via Veritas Vita' ('The Way, the Truth, and the Life') written on its pages, three golden six-sided stars on a red banner, and a Germanic cross.
at
Benedictine
College

at BENEDICTINE COLLEGE

Free subscription to The Gregorian

Weekend Memes: God and Heaven

AvatarBy Nick Martin, March 6, 2021

According to the Baltimore Catechism, the purpose of life is to know, love and serve God in this world and to be happy with Him in the next. Though perhaps a little dry in its delivery, this explanation does a good job of succinctly explaining that the two most important things in life are God, and seeking to be with Him one day in Heaven. Today’s memes offer an amusing perspective on that fact. Enjoy!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Nick Martin

Avatar