The Gregorian
Institute
The Gregorian Institute Shield, composed of the crossed gold and silver keys of the Papal Insignia, an open book with the words 'Via Veritas Vita' ('The Way, the Truth, and the Life') written on its pages, three golden six-sided stars on a red banner, and a Germanic cross.
at
Benedictine
College

at BENEDICTINE COLLEGE

Free subscription to The Gregorian

Weekend Memes: Easter

AvatarBy Nick Martin, April 3, 2021

Okay… It’s not Easter just yet. We’re wrapping up Holy Week and preparing for Easter Vigil Mass tonight. Still, we couldn’t resist the opportunity to share some Easter memes. Enjoy!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Nick Martin

Avatar