Weekend Memes: Dad Jokes

at BENEDICTINE COLLEGE
By Nick Martin, March 20, 2021
Yesterday was the Feast of St. Joseph. So we figured, what better way to celebrate than by enjoying a few of the choicest dad jokes. Enjoy!
Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.
Read thought-provoking speeches from the world's most inspiring figures, who bring Faith and Reason to bear on the critical issues that confront our country and our world.
Fill out the form below to receive your FREE home delivery of The Gregorian Speech Digest.
Never miss a post! Subscribe below to receive the Gregorian Institute email.