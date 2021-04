Weekend Memes: Be Like Gimli

It’s time to go a little deeper. Gimli son of Gloin is a fictional character in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord Of The Rings. Gimli is known among fans for being a grumbly dwarf whose personality can’t be contained within his short frame. But he’s also revered for his bravery, loyalty and trust. He also keeps things light in the midst of tough situations. Be like Gimli.

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Nick Martin View posts by Nick