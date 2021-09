Weekend Memes: Apologetics

Is apologetics really just a fancy word for arguing about religion? Well no, not really. Apologetics isn’t apologetic at all if charity and humility are not involved. We are commissioned to share the good news, not authorized to get into useless squabbles. So enjoy a few memes this morning and remember to treat your fellow man as Christ.





































Nick Martin View posts by Nick