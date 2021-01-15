‘Weather Raven’ Relies on Benedictine Mission



What does community, faith and scholarship have to do with tornadoes?

Benedictine College’s office for alumni and career services recently spotlighted Jack Lind class of 2020. Jack studied Mathematics at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, and is pursuing a master’s degree in Meteorology at St. Louis University where he works under fellow Raven Dr. Charles Graves, Benedictine College class of 1982, researching tornadoes and severe weather.

It was Benedictine College’s mission of community, faith and scholarship that drew Jack to the school. “I wanted to be a meteorologist, and I love major college football,” said Jack. “I really thought I’d end up at a Big 12 school.”

That changed when he made a college visit and he saw the mission in action.

“I saw how everyone wanted to go to Mass,” said Jack. “They still had fun, tailgating for football or doing whatever else. But they still had the desire to take care of their faith life. The community is what sold me on Benedictine.”

On campus he lived each aspect of the mission fully. He promoted the community life of Benedictine as a tour guide; he lived the faith fully, even singing the Ave Maria at the 2020 May crowning (pictured); and he was ready to share his scholarship with others during the pandemic, offering to tutor local students in math by Skype or in person during the lockdown.

Now he is seeing how important the college’s mission is after graduation.

“Benedictine prepared me extremely well for post-grad life,” he said.

“Going from this massive, loving community with people constantly pushing me to be the best man I can be to then living alone in a brand new city was certainly hard,” he explained. “Through my four years in Atchison, I realized that through the community I experienced at Benedictine, I not only knew the life I wanted to live, but I was confident that I would continue living it, relying on the Lord to keep me going.”

