WATCH: Students Inspire Hope in Tough Times



When President Stephen Minnis at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, decided that this year’s Scholarship Ball had to be online, he also decided something else.

“It has to be the best online event people have seen this year,” he said. “We have to use this as an event that can introduce people all over the country to the amazing story of faith and hope that is taking place here.”

The result is a 51 minute program, which you can watch above, Benedictine College’s website or at YouTube, or Facebook.

The show, organized in place of the college’s annual fundraising dinner, features the Raven Regiment marching band, and dynamic presentations of the stories of students Keenan Graef, Marianne Jennings, and Adriana Aguirre as well as student speaker Miguel Monteclaro and several other students.

It also tells the story of how Benedictine College providentially prepared for the pandemic for 10 years and prepared for the aftermath of the pandemic for three years.

“I have always said that Benedictine College is a chosen place with a special mission, chosen by Our Lady to be in this place and in this time with this mission,” Minnis says at the beginning of his presentation. “And the past year has made me more certain of that than ever.”

