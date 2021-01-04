Top 10 Gregorian Articles of 2020
It’s true that 2020 was a bad year for the world, but it was a good year at the Gregorian weblog as traffic to the site nearly doubled. The Gregorian’s Weekend Memes, the Saturday presentation of Catholic humor helped that a lot with Weekend Memes: Quarantine taking the top spot. So did our prayer posts, especially the top 10 listed here.
But here is the countdown of the most popular articles exclusive to the Gregorian.
10: God and the Pandemic
Even This Is Part of the Plan
Michael Throop’s slice of life commentaries have been featured almost weekly in the Gregorian this year. This one offers a positive take on the COVID-19 Pandemic.
9: Communion and the Pandemic
Risk Danger to Receive Christ, Says Archbishop
Kansas City-Kansas Archbishop Joseph Naumann points to the saints of the past who risked life and limb to receive Jesus Christ, truly present in the Blessed Sacrament.
8: Mary Christmas
Yes, Mary Knew: Why I Banned That Song
Faithful Gregorian reader Father James Dean answers the article “In Defense of Mary Did You Know?”
7: Being Trish
The Imitation of Trish Fangman, Child of God
Benedictine Father Jeremy Heppler’s funeral homily on Raven superfan Tricia Fangman, who had Down Syndrome.
6: Leader of Women
Raven Sister (and Cousin) Becomes Mother
Meet Mother Mary Mediatrix Bexten of the Franciscan Sisters of St. George Martyr.
5: World Champions
Catholic Connections Powered Chiefs in Super Bowl Victory
Yes, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the main reason the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020. But a Catholic kicker and a Raven chaplain helped.
4: Conversion Story
Raven Football Player Broke His Leg and Found God
The personal testimony of Dr. Andrew Swafford, the popular professor, speaker and contributor to Ascension Press’s Adventure Bible
3: Fighting COVID
Raven Set to Join Lab Fight Against Coronavirus
One of the many articles about Ravens fighting the pandemic, this article features the work of biology graduate Payton Murphy.
2: The 1776 Project
Celebrate July 4 Like Civil Rights Leaders Did
America’s leading voices for equality through history pulled no punches about the significance of 1619 but defined America by the ideals of 1776.
1: Life Above All
Archbishop Takes on Catholic State Senator Over Church Teaching
Kansas City-Kansas Archbishop Joseph Naumann publicly corrected a state legislator’s misrepresentation of Church teaching in a strong, straightforward column about abortion.
