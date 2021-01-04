Top 10 Gregorian Articles of 2020

It’s true that 2020 was a bad year for the world, but it was a good year at the Gregorian weblog as traffic to the site nearly doubled. The Gregorian’s Weekend Memes, the Saturday presentation of Catholic humor helped that a lot with Weekend Memes: Quarantine taking the top spot. So did our prayer posts, especially the top 10 listed here.

But here is the countdown of the most popular articles exclusive to the Gregorian.

10: God and the Pandemic

Michael Throop’s slice of life commentaries have been featured almost weekly in the Gregorian this year. This one offers a positive take on the COVID-19 Pandemic.

9: Communion and the Pandemic

Risk Danger to Receive Christ, Says Archbishop

Kansas City-Kansas Archbishop Joseph Naumann points to the saints of the past who risked life and limb to receive Jesus Christ, truly present in the Blessed Sacrament.

8: Mary Christmas

Yes, Mary Knew: Why I Banned That Song

Faithful Gregorian reader Father James Dean answers the article “In Defense of Mary Did You Know?”

7: Being Trish

The Imitation of Trish Fangman, Child of God

Benedictine Father Jeremy Heppler’s funeral homily on Raven superfan Tricia Fangman, who had Down Syndrome.

6: Leader of Women

Raven Sister (and Cousin) Becomes Mother

Meet Mother Mary Mediatrix Bexten of the Franciscan Sisters of St. George Martyr.

5: World Champions

Catholic Connections Powered Chiefs in Super Bowl Victory

Yes, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the main reason the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020. But a Catholic kicker and a Raven chaplain helped.

4: Conversion Story

Raven Football Player Broke His Leg and Found God

The personal testimony of Dr. Andrew Swafford, the popular professor, speaker and contributor to Ascension Press’s Adventure Bible

3: Fighting COVID

Raven Set to Join Lab Fight Against Coronavirus

One of the many articles about Ravens fighting the pandemic, this article features the work of biology graduate Payton Murphy.

2: The 1776 Project

Celebrate July 4 Like Civil Rights Leaders Did

America’s leading voices for equality through history pulled no punches about the significance of 1619 but defined America by the ideals of 1776.

1: Life Above All

Archbishop Takes on Catholic State Senator Over Church Teaching

Kansas City-Kansas Archbishop Joseph Naumann publicly corrected a state legislator’s misrepresentation of Church teaching in a strong, straightforward column about abortion.

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Benedictine College Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship. View posts by Benedictine