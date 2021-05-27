This Sunday, the Only God Worth Believing in



This Sunday is Trinity Sunday, Year B —it isn’t a celebration of a distant, abstract God who exists somewhere in the sky. It is a celebration of the indwelling of the one God in Three Persons who is entirely other but nonetheless dwells, acts, and loves in each of us. Our failures to get God right have left generations in rejection of him.

Jesus in the Gospel uses two sentences that don’t really go together — unless he means something huge.

The Gospel relates the scene where Jesus departs from his disciples on the mountaintop, but first says: “All power in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit.”

That’s odd. If all authority is Jesus’s, why is he asking me to baptize in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit and not just his name?

And if all authority is Jesus’s, why is he asking me to go make disciples of the nations?

The consequences are clear: The three are one with him, and his life will unfold in the world through us.

Then Jesus doubles down on all of it. After saying he is leaving and giving instructions on how to act in his absence he says, “And behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age.”

Clearly, Jesus intends to live in us and through us and with us — in his Trinity.

The first two readings show how God has been preparing and explaining this moment for a long time.

The First Reading, from Deuteronomy, shares the part of the Old Testament when the Chosen status of the Jewish people is most clearly stated. Moses is amazed by the grace of God who, starting with the burning bush, revealed himself to them and rescued them from slavery in Egypt in the Exodus to make them his own.

In the Second Reading, from the Letter to the Romans, Paul sees Jesus Christ reenacting those same Exodus steps in Christians’ lives: The Spirit of God enters, rescues us from slavery to sin, and adopts us to be his own as “heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ.”

This is an even stronger connection with God than the Jewish people had. They received his special favors; we receive his inheritance. How is this possible? Because what Moses says is true. He has an understanding God unlike any other people in the ancient world: “The Lord is God in the heavens above and on earth below, and there is no other.”

We often get God all wrong — in a way that makes him cruel.

We often imagine God as a great invisible being who exists, unseen, alongside the universe, intervening in it at various points to show himself. He saw Adam and Eve sin, and began the teaching task of salvation history, finally deciding to enter the world and help them directly.

No wonder so many people have lost their faith. That is fine as far as it goes, but that kind of God doesn’t seem very loving. Imagine I was a father who saw my son drowning. The loving thing to do would be to snatch him out of the water. If, instead, I set up a Rube Goldberg device — if I set up a system of pullies and levers rolling balls that would eventually drop a floatation device down, generations hence — that would reveal me to be more interested in my own ingenuity than in my son’s safety.

Instead, as Bishop Robert Barron likes to point out, God is “the ground of being,” not another thing alongside the universe.

I think of it this way: What is God’s relation to my dog? You don’t find it by figuring out when God designed my dog in the past, using whatever mechanisms of nature or direct design he used. God is in the eternal now. He is creating my dog and holding him in existence, right now. I can understand my dog’s behavior by talking to an animal behaviorist, his health by talking to a vet, his physiological make-up by talking to a biologist, all the way down to details about the molecules and atoms in his body by talking to an expert in quantum physics. But none of those can explain why my dog is here, how he is here from moment to moment and what is keeping him in motion at all.

It’s God, the ground of being, “the non-contingent cause on which all the rest of existence depends,” that accounts for that.

God is everywhere, even there animating my dog; but he is especially there in us.

It is the God the Father who creates and empowers us, in every moment — including our intellect and will and purpose, which are in his image in a way my dog’s isn’t. It is the God the Son who claims and configures us in each moment — we are created through him and saved by him and adopted in him. God the Holy Spirit renews and directs us. This God and this saving act exists outside of time, but in the depths of every age.

The great revelation of the New Testament is that this God is love; he is marked by his generosity, in each person of the Trinity. The Father looks at each of us and says “This is my beloved, in whom I am well pleased,” and fills our lives with the blessings of providence. You can see every good thing that happens as his radiant smile upon you. The Son looks at us and says both, “I go to prepare a place for you,” and “I will be with you always, until the end of time,” sending us to share his gift of mercy. The Holy Spirit, who is the love between Father and Son, bonds us to both: He cries, “Abba, Father” in us and enables us to call Jesus Lord.

The Christian life consists in living out this love of the Trinity that is inside us.

“If you see charity, you see the Trinity,” wrote Saint Augustine.

Pope Benedict XVI quotes those words in his encyclical Deus Caritas Est (God Is Love). “True, no one has ever seen God as he is. And yet God is not totally invisible to,” Benedict writes. “He has become visible in as much as he ‘has sent his only Son into the world, so that we might live through him.’”

He adds: “The Spirit is also the energy which transforms the heart of the ecclesial community, so that it becomes a witness before the world to the love of the Father, who wishes to make humanity a single family in his Son.”

Trinity Sunday teaches us that God is everywhere, “in the heavens above and on earth below, and there is no other.” But most of all he is in us. If people today no longer believe in God, then we can point to his beauty to show him again — but most of all they need to see him in our love.

Image: A window at Elizabeth Hall at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

This women’s residence hall served as St. Benedict’s Abbey for years.

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Tom Hoopes Tom Hoopes, author of The Rosary of Saint John Paul II, The Fatima Family Handbook and What Pope Francis Really Said, is writer in residence at Benedictine College in Kansas. A former reporter in the Washington, D.C., area, he served as press secretary of the U.S. House Ways & Means Committee Chairman and spent 10 years as executive editor of the National Catholic Register newspaper and Faith & Family magazine. His work frequently appears in Catholic publications such as Aleteia and the Register. He lives in Atchison, Kansas, with his wife, April, and has nine children. View posts by Tom