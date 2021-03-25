This Sunday: Jesus Faced a Conspiracy, Too



You hear it all the time, from left and right: We feel like we are victims of forces that are lined up against our freedoms, using whatever is at hand — notably, the COVID-19 pandemic — to force us to comply. Call it a “conspiracy” if you must. It is real, it is total, and it has targeted each of us as a victim.

The Gospel for Sunday, Passion Sunday Year B, proves it, and tells us exactly how we need to act when we are victims of a conspiracy.

The reading of the Passion in Mark starts with a clear description of the conspiracy against Jesus.

“The chief priests and the scribes were seeking a way to arrest him by treachery and put him to death,” says the Gospel. They even strategize, saying, “Not during the festival, for fear that there may be a riot among the people.” Soon, the Romans and the people get involved.

How does Jesus act against such a conspiracy? The Second Reading tells us: He took “the form of a slave, coming in human likeness; and found human in appearance, he humbled himself, becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross.”

Jesus’s response to the conspiracy against him was to walk forward despite the power of the world and the suffering of his flesh, to destroy the principality of the devil out of obedience to the Father.

He is meant to be an example to us as we face the same conspiracy of the world, the flesh and the devil that has always lined up against the Church. This is the real power of the conspiracy theories we see, or imagine, all around us: There really is an enemy conspiring against us using every means possible to thwart the will of God. The conspiracy is powerful and total and there is only one way to win: the cross.

Take the disordered love of the world, for instance.

The world crushes the faith whenever it can. Our schools counter the truths of the faith and of the human person; our universities embrace pseudo-scientific ideologies that oppose the family and Church; and our media spends its time turning those ideologies into intriguing narratives about real people.

What to do about it? The same thing the woman at the beginning of the Gospel did.

When he was reclining at table, “a woman came with an alabaster jar of perfumed oil, costly genuine spikenard. She broke the alabaster jar and poured it on his head.”

She was pouring out herself — and the equivalent of a year’s income — not for the things the world values, but for Jesus Christ. And what did the worldly types looking on think?

“There were some who were indignant,” says the Gospel. “They were infuriated with her.” They asked: “Why has there been this waste of perfumed oil?”

On the contrary Jesus says that it is worth it to “waste” everything you have on him. “Wherever the gospel is proclaimed to the whole world, what she has done will be told in memory of her,” he says, because “She has anticipated anointing my body for burial.”

In Lenten almsgiving we were meant to do what she did. Here’s an even better way: Lavish attention on Jesus Christ himself.

Put Jesus Christ first in our children’s education, in our pastimes, in our decisions about personal relationships, and in our life. Waste everything on him. Radical Christ-centeredness is the only way to disrupt the world’s conspiracy.

Our flesh is weak, though, so we are too often willing victims of the conspiracy.

Online retailers are actively banning the truths of our faith; we should ban them back, but we keep using them anyway. Social media is designed to hook us and change us; we post on it anyway, and hope for likes. Online entertainment providers have an agenda that suppresses religious films and promotes anti-religious ideologies. We watch anyway, on our smartphone, while our family is right outside our door.

The Garden of Gethsemane should look familiar to us. “Sit here while I pray,” Jesus told the Apostles. “My soul is sorrowful even to death. Remain here and keep watch,” he told Peter, James and John, then begged the Father to spare he and his followers the passion — adding, “but not what I will but what you will.”

When he returned he found his friends asleep and said, “Watch and pray that you may not undergo the test. The spirit is willing but the flesh is weak.”

That is his message for us: Pray for the strength to overcome the weakness of the flesh. Our spirit is willing; our flesh is weak. We have been fasting throughout Lent to strengthen our will to resist the disordered appetites of the flesh; now ask Father, Son and Spirit for the strength to be strong to the end.

Then there is the conspirator who no one wants to talk about but who is absolutely at work in our lives: the devil.

I love the way the movie The Passion of the Christ illustrates the world with the serious but self-obsessed Pilate, the flesh with the decadent Herod, and the devil with the humorless antagonist lurking in the shadows.

You see the spirit of the devil in the Passion reading as people “began to spit on him,” and “blindfolded him and struck him and said to him, ‘Prophesy!’”

You hear the spirit of the antichrist in the crowd who knows just what to do with Jesus: “Crucify him!” and when asked “Why? What evil has he done?” answers again, with the logic of the Independence Day alien, which is the logic of Satan: “Crucify him!”

The diabolic spirit leads the soldiers to mock him, Peter to deny him, his apostles to flee him, and onlookers to triumph over him as he dies.

Jesus answers by crying out to his Father from the cross, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” and we are to understand that he is referencing the entire Psalm we pray at Mass Sunday: “All who see me scoff at me; they mock me with parted lips, they wag their heads: ‘He relied on the LORD; let him deliver him, let him rescue him, if he loves him.’”

But then the Psalm insists: “I will proclaim your name to my brethren; in the midst of the assembly I will praise you: ‘You who fear the LORD, praise him!’”

This is what we should do in the face of conspiracy that has all the marks of the devil’s handiwork.

Pray honestly and insistently to God. Cry out to him, “Why?” And then give him the “sacrifice of praise.” Stand before the forces that are lined up against us and fear and praise God, instead.

That is what we will promise to do at our Easter renewal of our baptismal promises; we should back up the promise with action. Those on one side want to call out the governments’ mask mandates as a soft preparation for tyranny. Those on the other side want to call out an irresponsible populism that values power over public health.

Both sides, however, are called to preach Jesus Christ, and him crucified. He conquered the world, the flesh and the devil with his cross, and two millennia of conspiracies against him haven’t defeated him yet.

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Tom Hoopes Tom Hoopes, author of The Rosary of Saint John Paul II, The Fatima Family Handbook and What Pope Francis Really Said, is writer in residence at Benedictine College in Kansas. A former reporter in the Washington, D.C., area, he served as press secretary of the U.S. House Ways & Means Committee Chairman and spent 10 years as executive editor of the National Catholic Register newspaper and Faith & Family magazine. His work frequently appears in Catholic publications such as Aleteia and the Register. He lives in Atchison, Kansas, with his wife, April, and has nine children. View posts by Tom