This Sunday, How to Tell If You are Christian

This Sunday is the Fifth Sunday of Easter Year B — True Vine Sunday, when Jesus Christ turns an Old Testament metaphor on its head, and makes it even more consequential.

Before, Scripture compared us to laborers in God’s vineyard. Now he says he is the vine and we are the branches.

Jesus wastes no time to get to the point: There is no substitute for producing fruit.

“I am the true vine, and my Father is the vine grower,” Jesus tells the Apostles. “He takes away every branch in me that does not bear fruit, and every one that does he prunes so that it bears more fruit.”

It’s the same message he had shared many times before: It’s not those who say “Lord, Lord” who will be saved but those who do the will of the Father. When he returns, he will judge you on how you served him in his poor, how you used his talents; on how brightly you kept his light burning.

But this time is different. He has just given his apostles the gift of the Eucharist, and he is on his way to the Garden of Gethsemane, the place he will take their sins on himself. He may have been walking past a giant metal gate at the Temple cast in the likeness of a vine ripe with grapes.

Now he is identifying the source of the power we have for good: His grace courses through us after the Eucharist. In one metaphor he sums up so many more metaphors: The spring of water welling up in us to eternal life is like the veins of his vine; we are one body, his; we are the new Temples of his presence in the world.

“Just as a branch cannot bear fruit on its own unless it remains on the vine, so neither can you unless you remain in me,” he says. He says it and he means it.

Along with the Gospel’s mystical description of what a Christian is, we get readings that say the same things without metaphor.

In the First Reading, from Acts, the disciples are scared to death of Paul. They don’t believe their former persecutor is truly a Christian. Paul stands accused of faking his faith, and Barnabas rises to his defense. Paul proved it, he says, by speaking out boldly and debating with the Hellenists. He proved he was a Christian because he evangelized.

The Second Reading, from the Letter of John, offers another test: How do we know if we are really Christians?

“Because we keep his commandments and do what pleases him,” John says, especially “love one another just as he commanded us. Those who keep his commandments remain in him, and he in them, and the way we know that he remains in us is from the Spirit he gave us.” an you tell if someone loves Jesus Christ? Because they will follow his commandments if they do. They will love God above all things and their neighbor as themselves.

Obviously, the Liturgy is asking us the same question: Are we real Christians?

You can tell if you’re a Christian if you produce real fruit, according to Jesus. If you are a real Christian, you will have told someone about it, according to Acts. And you will keep the commandments, according to John.

We fake Christians, we fruitless vines, will make a big show of seeming to be Christian. We look like other Christians; we say the creed at Mass like other Christians. We may even be showier than other Catholics, big green leaves on the vine that sit up front at Mass and tithe.

But if we don’t produce fruit — talking about Jesus and defending him, developing a love relationship with him, reaching those around us, changing our lives — we are just taking up space on the vine, and we will be pruned.

As St. Augustine put it, “When his words abide in the memory, and are not found in the life, the branch is not accounted to be in the vine, because it derives no life from its root.”

He says it will show up in everything we do. “So far as we abide in the Savior we cannot will anything that is foreign to our salvation.”

That sounds demanding and difficult — so much so that it often leads to two errors that Jesus addresses with the vine.

It would be a grave error to hear that and decide, “I had better impress God with my fruit so he won’t condemn me. That is the heresy of the ancient moralist Pelagius from the turn of the fourth and fifth century, who believed that our free will and the commandments are the grace we receive from God, and our job is just to follow them.

Most of us are Pelagians to some degree. We think we do good works to impress God and we win or lose his favor solely by our choices. But Jesus purifies this idea when he says, “I am the vine, and you are the branches.” He explains: “Just as a branch cannot bear fruit on its own unless it remains on the vine, so neither can you, unless you remain in me.”

Grace is something outside us that we participate in. It is the wind that we catch with our sails — the vine that we cling to for everything.

A second error we fall into is scrupulosity. The tendency to scrupulosity is similar to Pelagianism, in that it puts an enormous moral burden on the individual Christian. Scrupulous people are obsessed with the fear that they have displeased God. This is an easy mistake to make, too. After all, God said to be perfect and that we only really love him if we keep his commandments. And we break his commandments all the time.

Sunday’s Second Reading is a great reminder against scrupulosity, when it explains how we can “reassure our hearts before him in whatever our hearts condemn, for God is greater than our hearts and knows everything.” If our hearts condemn us, we should remind ourselves that it is Christ’s love for us, not ours for him, that saves us. Turn to him with the prayer that says, “Please, Lord, I am not worthy but you can make me so. I surrender to you.”

The true vine calls us to God, not guilt. Don’t think of God as a policeman, and don’t mistake his commandments for moralism. God calls us to a life of love, not a life of cringing in front of a demanding deity.

So spend time this week getting to know how to abide with Jesus. Suffer for him. Risk something for him. Abide with him. The fruit will come.

Tom Hoopes Tom Hoopes, author of The Rosary of Saint John Paul II, The Fatima Family Handbook and What Pope Francis Really Said, is writer in residence at Benedictine College in Kansas. A former reporter in the Washington, D.C., area, he served as press secretary of the U.S. House Ways & Means Committee Chairman and spent 10 years as executive editor of the National Catholic Register newspaper and Faith & Family magazine. His work frequently appears in Catholic publications such as Aleteia and the Register. He lives in Atchison, Kansas, with his wife, April, and has nine children. View posts by Tom