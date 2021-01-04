Start Strong; Pray Together: Novena Starts Tues. Jan. 5



Novena to Our Lady of Monte Cassino

Tues. Jan. 5 to Wed. Jan. 13. See President Minnis’s message below

Dearest Mother Mary, attracted to you by your goodness, sympathy and motherliness, and also because of my needs, I come before you today. I love you, dearest Mother, and I pray that I may learn to love you more and more. I ask you to keep me always under your protection, and to help me in all my needs, especially for an end to the pandemic and the safety of the Benedictine College community. Also, obtain for each one of us through your powerful intercession with Jesus, your Son, all the graces we need to lead good lives and follow His teachings, especially His command to love one another. Amen.

Our Lady of Monte Cassino, pray for us

St. Benedict, pray for us

St. Meinrad, pray for us

Message from President Minnis

Dear Benedictine College Community,

Please join me in a -the first day of school.

An alumna, Melissa Hunter ’10, recently sent me a note about a novena to Our Lady of Monte Cassino. This devotion began in the 19th Century at St. Meinrad’s Seminary in Indiana. There was a smallpox outbreak at the seminary in late 1871. The students there decided to pray a Novena to Our Lady of Monte Cassino beginning on January 5, 1872 and ending on January 13. The disease stopped spreading on the first day of the novena and no one died from smallpox. This novena was repeated during the Spanish Influenza and again no deaths occurred at St. Meinrad’s from the Spanish Flu.

St. John Paul II said there are no coincidences with God, so it is not surprising that this novena lines up with the first day of classes this semester. Please pray for an end to the pandemic and for the safety of our students, faculty and staff at Benedictine College and that we have a safe and successful semester.

Stephen D. Minnis

Image: St. Meinrad Seminary

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Benedictine College Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship. View posts by Benedictine