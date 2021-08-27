The Gregorian
Scenes From the Start of School

AvatarBy Tom Hoopes, August 27, 2021

It is August in Atchison, Kansas. Students are back on campus at Benedictine College and all is right with the world. Here are some scenes from the first week.

College Minister Ryan Richardson greeting students.

Move-in helpers greet students.

Brother Leven lends a hand.

Students gather around Mary in the quad for the opening day rosary.

Even the turtles join in the Benedictine College freshman beanie tradition.

