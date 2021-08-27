Scenes From the Start of School
By Tom Hoopes, August 27, 2021
It is August in Atchison, Kansas. Students are back on campus at Benedictine College and all is right with the world. Here are some scenes from the first week.
College Minister Ryan Richardson greeting students.
Move-in helpers greet students.
Brother Leven lends a hand.
Students gather around Mary in the quad for the opening day rosary.
Even the turtles join in the Benedictine College freshman beanie tradition.
Tom Hoopes
Tom Hoopes, author of The Rosary of Saint John Paul II, The Fatima Family Handbook and What Pope Francis Really Said, is writer in residence at Benedictine College in Kansas. A former reporter in the Washington, D.C., area, he served as press secretary of the U.S. House Ways & Means Committee Chairman and spent 10 years as executive editor of the National Catholic Register newspaper and Faith & Family magazine. His work frequently appears in Catholic publications such as Aleteia and the Register. He lives in Atchison, Kansas, with his wife, April, and has nine children.
