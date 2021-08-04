Scenes From a Summer: Students Seek God at BCYC

High School students this summer entered an immersive experience of the mission of community, faith and scholarship at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, experiencing BCYC, Benedictine College Youth Camps.

BCYC Immersion is a pre-college, Catholic summer youth conference, combining all the best aspects of a faith camp, a science and academic camp, and a standard summer camp.

Students participated in one of more than a dozen academic tracks including Engineering, Biology (shown), Voice, Nursing, Theology, Creative Writing and more.

The week is rounded out with tons of fun — dodgeball, an evening dance/social, scavenger hunts and ultimate Frisbee, and a giant waterslide as students live on the college campus.

Students are guided in prayer,



… participate in small group Bible studies led by college students,

… a hike into Abbeyland,

… and games.

At BCYC Encounter, teens have the opportunity to take their relationship with Christ and with each other to the next level during a weekend of prayer, fellowship and the Sacraments.

Speakers this year included Pete Burak, director of the young adult outreach for Renewal Ministries (shown, top), Sister Mary Elizabeth Albers of the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity (above) and Sarah Swafford, founder of Emotional Virtue Ministries.

…. and a deep experience of the faith.

