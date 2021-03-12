Raven Says Benedictine Mission Transforms Her COVID Classroom

The Benedictine mission of community, faith and scholarship transformed culture in Europe at the dawn of Western Civilization and Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, believes it can do the same in America today. To Transform Culture in America, Benedictine College plans to Form its students deeply in the mission, Advance its mission through alumni in every walk of life, and Extend its mission regionally and nationally.

Clare Mauro, from Arvada, Colo., is a class of 2020 graduate from Benedictine College who studied Elementary Education with an emphasis in Special Education.

She now works as a second-grade elementary teacher in Troy, Kansas, and told the Benedictine College office of alumni and career services that Benedictine College’s mission of community, faith and scholarship prepared her to take on this new experience.

“Benedictine College taught me how to build community in a broken world and see all as Christ no matter what the adversity at hand,” she said.

“I knew that no matter what I faced, COVID or not, each day what an opportunity to face my second-grade class with love and joy. Benedictine taught me through its faithfulness to the Catholic Church that we have a chance to change the world if we but trust and offer our smallest works to God.”

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Benedictine College Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship. View posts by Benedictine