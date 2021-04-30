Raven Reaching Florida Youth

Benedictine College’s office of Alumni and Career Services recently featured Marie Baert who studied Theology at the college in Atchison, Kansas, and now works as a Youth Minister at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in St. Augustine, Fla., where she works with high schoolers and middle schoolers providing formation through youth group meetings, planning service projects, and other events for the youth of the parish.

“My experience at Benedictine has helped me because it has taught me to solve problems in a creative way and work to create community with the youth I minister to, their families, and also my coworkers,” she said.

“I have had to think outside of the box and adapt many different programs during the year while also teaching the faith,” she added. “Benedictine has allowed me to have an open mind to all different parts of the faith and to see how I can help the kids look at the faith in a new and exciting way. I’ve been able to use some of my classes from Benedictine to form different programs and ideas that are new to my parish!”

