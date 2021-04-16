Raven Pandemic Leader Brings Mission to St. Louis



The Benedictine mission of community, faith and scholarship transformed culture in Europe at the dawn of Western Civilization and Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, believes it can do the same in America today. To Transform Culture in America, Benedictine College plans to Form its students deeply in the mission, Advance its mission through alumni in every walk of life, and Extend its mission regionally and nationally.

First, he brought Benedictine College’s mission to bear in Atchison, Kansas, where the school is located. Now he plans to live the mission in St. Louis.

Ryan Lobb graduated from Benedictine College, studying Management and Finance and stayed at the college for his MBA.

Upon his MBA graduation in May, Lobb will be a Recruiter at Aerotek, which the St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently named one of the city’s best places to work.

Aerotek, headquartered in Hanover, Md., is a leading provider of technical, professional and industrial staffing services. The company says “It is our mission is to bring great people and great organizations together.”

“A large part of my job revolves around hospitality and treating every guest as if they are Christ,” Lobb said, “which is something that Benedictine taught me well.”

Lobb has proven that. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he founded the Atchison Coronavirus Volunteer Association which helped shop for those who couldn’t leave their homes and assisted in collecting food for families hit by unemployment.

“Benedictine has formed us to be the hands and feet of Jesus in these desperate times,” he said at the time. “ I would encourage all Benedictine students to not waste this opportunity that we have been given to serve those in need in whatever capacity that we are able.”

He launched the group while pursuing his MBA at Benedictine and working in the Office of Admission, helping advance recruiting efforts, plan campus visit days, and support the Director of Admission.

“Benedictine also taught me how to balance work life with personal life,” he said. He plans to apply the college’s mission in his new work. “Though I’m nowhere near perfect at it right now, I have been able to not only keep my friendships, but develop them even further by making time to catch up with friends that aren’t in Atchison with me anymore.”

Pictured: Ryan Lobb, middle, and friends at Ferrell Academic Center

at Benedictine College, overlooking the Missouri River.

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Benedictine College Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship. View posts by Benedictine