Raven Officer Ready to Fly

The Benedictine mission of community, faith and scholarship transformed culture in Europe at the dawn of Western Civilization and Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, believes it can do the same in America today. To Transform Culture in America, Benedictine College plans to Form its students deeply in the mission, Advance its mission through alumni in every walk of life, and Extend its mission regionally and nationally.

Peter Hockel came to Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, from Brentwood, Calif., and if he hadn’t, he said “I likely would not be where I am today: poised for a meaningful career and strongly formed in my Catholic faith.”

Hockel is a 2021 graduate who studied Political Science. He is now beginning active duty in the U.S. Air Force as a 2d Lieutenant at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas. While there he will train with the 315th Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Training Squadron as an Intelligence Officer.

As a student, he embraced the college’s mission of community, faith and scholarship, serving in roles as diverse as the Spikeball Club President and the ROC Leader at Raven Orientation Camp.

Hockel says his time at Benedictine helped him expand his horizons, “Whether it’s about culture, politics, or religion, understanding where other people come from can help you to appreciate and love them more. Benedictine College is home to a lively culture of intellectual stimulation, inspirational motivation, and individual consideration,” he said..

At commencement exercises in May, Hockel was awarded the college’s 2021 Fran Jabara Leadership Award.

