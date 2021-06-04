Raven Mission Rebuilds Torn Homes and Hearts

The Benedictine mission of community, faith and scholarship transformed culture in Europe at the dawn of Western Civilization and Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, believes it can do the same in America today. To Transform Culture in America, Benedictine College plans to Form its students deeply in the mission, Advance its mission through alumni in every walk of life, and Extend its mission regionally and nationally.

Benedictine College students participated in the Ohio Tornado Relief Mission May 16-23.

Mary Hemman, of Seneca, Kansas, who graduates this summer with a major in theology and a minor in education, led the mission to provide Tornado relief to Dayton, Ohio, homes.

The group “did yard work, and paint prep for elderly people who were wanting to stay at home, but were unable to take care of everything,” she said.

The mission trip was coordinated by Catholic Mission Trips, Inc., which was founded by Benedictine College Graduate Steve Nasche. The company credits him with the organization’s “original vision of helping faithful Catholics fulfill their call to serve the poor.”

Nasche reminded the group that before the transformation happens, the majority of life is prep work.

Hemman said the approach worked. “I was most surprised by the speed with which the community formed, and the frequency with which deep and religious conversations that were had,” she said.

An online remembrance of the trip quoted one missionary saying “Have people been praying for this mission trip? Because there is a lot of grace here!”

The group prayed the Liturgy of the Hours, had Daily Mass, Adoration and Confession. The group also studied Fratelli Tutti, the new encyclical by Pope Francis.

One missionary said, “This mission trip has made me realize I can take care of myself and letting others care for me is a great way to let Christ shine through them so I can see his face.”

Another summed the experience up this way: “This mission trip has reinvigorated my love for the faith, my desire to serve others, and my love of community.”

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Benedictine College Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship. View posts by Benedictine