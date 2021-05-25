Prayer To Be Configured to Christ



It’s a new beginning in so many ways for so many people right now, after COVID, after graduation, after Pentecost. But the truth is, every baptized person has an astonishing new beginning available, daily, in Jesus Christ, guaranteed: Baptism makes us each a “new creature,” an adopted son or daughter of God, a partaker of the divine nature, and a temple of the Holy Spirit.

We make promises to God in baptism that we have to keep — renouncing sin and Satan and believing the creed. But God also makes promises to us that he has to keep: He promises us faith, hope, and love and the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit. In short, he promises that baptized people (with the help of confession) will be “configured to Christ.” Here’s a prayer to help remind.

Prayer to Be Configured to Jesus Christ

Lord Jesus, let me begin anew today in the grace of my baptism. I wish to be the new creature you created me to be. Configure me to your image.

I believe in you; help my unbelief. I hope in you; help my lack of trust. I love you; give me a greater share in your love.

Let the Sign of the Cross I make declare my love for you:

My hand to my head to show how I love you with all my mind.

My hand to my chest to show how I love you with all my heart.

My hand from side to side to show how I love you with my whole soul and all my strength.

Configure my body to be a Temple of the Holy Spirit filled with his seven gifts:

Train my eyes to see all things with the gift of wisdom.

Fill my mind with holy insight by the gift of understanding.

Fill my heart with courage by the gift of fortitude.

May my mouth speak or be silent with the gift of knowledge.

May my feet follow your will with the gift of counsel.

May my knees bend in reverence with the gift of fear of the Lord.

May my folded hands bring consolation in prayer, which is the gift of piety.

Adopt me as the child of your loving Father who created me and takes pride in my life.

Adopt me as my brother and friend, Jesus, so I may lay down my life for you as you did for me.

Adopt me through the power of the Holy Spirit who prays in me and makes me a partaker in your life.

I renounce sin and self-seeking and every power that is opposed to you. Let every part of my body, every part of my spirit, and every part of my life be conformed to you. Amen.

This appeared at Aleteia.

Photo: midiman, Flickr.

