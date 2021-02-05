New Benedictine Partnership to Strengthen Diocesan Schools

The Benedictine mission of community, faith and scholarship transformed culture in Europe at the dawn of Western Civilization and Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, believes it can do the same in America today. To Transform Culture in America, Benedictine College plans to Form its students deeply in the mission, Advance its mission through alumni in every walk of life, and Extend its mission regionally and nationally.

On the first day of Catholic Schools Week in the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese, Bishop James Johnston along with local Catholic school leaders announced a plan to revitalize Catholic education in St. Joseph, Mo., and surrounding areas.

Central to the plan: a significant partnership with Benedictine College.

Benedictine will plan to provide student-teachers to schools and they are planning a summer institute where teachers from St. Joseph Catholic schools and other schools nationwide can spend time at the campus in fellowship, with the college providing spiritual direction and professional development — community, faith and scholarship.

President Stephen D. Minnis was on hand for the meeting, which took place at his high school alma mater, Bishop LeBlond High School in St. Joseph, Mo.

“As the President of Benedictine College and a product of St. Joseph Catholic Schools,” Minnis said, “I am proud and excited about forming a partnership between Benedictine College and the St. Joseph Catholic Schools.”

He said Benedictine education had shaped the area. “Since the arrival of Benedictine Monks to the bluffs overlooking the Missouri River in 1857, the mission of education has been central to the identity of our community,” he said. “First schooling for the sons of German settlers to this territory, and now to college students from across the country.”

“We’re excited to formalize a relationship that we have long had with the Catholic schools in St. Joseph,” said Dr. Matthew Ramsey, chair of the education department. “It provides positions for our students and we provide support and mentorship for principals and future principals.”

The college’s graduate degree program for Catholic school principals is sought out by school leaders nationwide.

“This is a great opportunity that the community has to focus on the future and to not only appreciate where we’ve been but to realize where we want to go,” Bishop Johnston told KQ2 television. “It’s an opportunity for our schools to be working more closely together rather than just entirely separate.”

Benedictine College School of Education has had agreements with pre-K–12 schools for the placement and supervision of student teachers and administrative interns for many years. Informal discussions of an expanded partnership revealed that much more could be done.

The plan will:

Improve classroom environment

Increase academic performance

Strengthening school leadership.

President Minnis called the plan a “win-win” for all catholic educational institutions in the area.

“When the St. Joseph Catholic Schools Partnership came to us and said, ‘hey, can we have an additional partnership with the St. Joseph Catholic schools?’ Benedictine College was very excited about that,” said President Minnis. “We have one of the top education programs in the country, especially at Catholic schools, so this was just a perfect partnership for us.”

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Benedictine College Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship. View posts by Benedictine