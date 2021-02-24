Need a Shot of Hope? Join Us Saturday Feb. 27
, February 24, 2021
Are you ready for a shot of hope?
Tune in Saturday for the Benedictine college Scholarship Ball: Powerful student stories that will inspire and uplift you on Saturday, February 27, at 7:00-8:00 p.m. CST, online.
This gives us an opportunity to do something different and fun, and have more Ravens participate than ever before!
You will meet remarkable students, see moving videos, bid in the Fund-A-Raven auction, and hear the tremendous story of the year 2020. It was a year Providence prepared the college for with the “Benedictine 2020: A Vision for Greatness” plan. It was a year Benedictine College students pleaded to Our Lady to prevent an isolation order, and our Lady answered. And it was a year that saw the culmination of three years of planning for how Benedictine College can make a significant impact on the culture.
The presentation will be unlike any online event you have seen before, and is guaranteed to give you the encouragement you need at a challenging time.
