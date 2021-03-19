Mission Propelled Finance and Accounting Ravens



The Benedictine mission of community, faith and scholarship transformed culture in Europe at the dawn of Western Civilization and Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, believes it can do the same in America today. To Transform Culture in America, Benedictine College plans to Form its students deeply in the mission, Advance its mission through alumni in every walk of life, and Extend its mission regionally and nationally.

Alumni of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, are bringing the school’s mission of community, faith and scholarship to the world of finance and accounting.

Ericha Mueller, class of 2020, studied Accounting with a minor in Finance. She now works for Ernst & Young as a Tax Associate where she also had the opportunity to be involved with a special project regarding states and the boom in unemployment claims due to COVID-19.

“Benedictine College taught me an incredible amount of patience, compassion, purpose, and drive. This has been indispensable in the world in which I was thrown into graduating at such an odd time in history. I am forever grateful to have attended Benedictine and to have met and formed relationships with some of the most incredible people.”

Garrett Richards, class of 2020, was a finance major and now works as a FOCUS missionary at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, where his major comes in handy.

“Being surrounded by such a strong Catholic community at Benedictine, where people truly about and live out the faith, prepared me for mission in ways I couldn’t have imagined,” he said. “I’m forever grateful for my time at Benedictine because it’s helped me become the person I am today. I wouldn’t trade those four years of memories for a thing.”

Both were immersed in the college’s mission while on campus. Ericha was in the Raven Regiment Benedictine College Marching Band and participated in the college’s Theatre program. Garrett was a member of the college’s Cross Country team and traveled with the college to the March for Life.

Pictured: Garret Richard and Ericha Mueller are shown over the

Thompson Trading Room at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

