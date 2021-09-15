The Gregorian
Farewell, Gregorian. Hello, ExCorde.org!

AvatarBy Tom Hoopes, September 15, 2021

We are excited to announce that the Gregorian Institute is transitioning to Ex Corde, fitting the higher higher-education mission of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, and its desire to speak to readers “from the heart.”

Posts will appear here as we get to them, but see the latest articles, and more, at ExCorde.org.

Tom Hoopes

Tom Hoopes, author of The Rosary of Saint John Paul II, The Fatima Family Handbook and What Pope Francis Really Said, is writer in residence at Benedictine College in Kansas. A former reporter in the Washington, D.C., area, he served as press secretary of the U.S. House Ways & Means Committee Chairman and spent 10 years as executive editor of the National Catholic Register newspaper and Faith & Family magazine. His work frequently appears in Catholic publications such as Aleteia and the Register. He lives in Atchison, Kansas, with his wife, April, and has nine children.