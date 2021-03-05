Engineers Bring Benedictine Mission to the World

The Benedictine mission of community, faith and scholarship transformed culture in Europe at the dawn of Western Civilization and Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, believes it can do the same in America today. To Transform Culture in America, Benedictine College plans to Form its students deeply in the mission, Advance its mission through alumni in every walk of life, and Extend its mission regionally and nationally.

Benedictine College Career Services recently featured Mark Williams from Lymon, S.C., and Zach Michieli from South Elgin, Ill. The two are 2020 Mechanical Engineering graduates of Benedictine College.

Now they’re working together at worldwide manufacturer Zima corporation in Spartanburg, S.C.

They say the Benedictine College mission of community, faith, and scholarship prepared them for life and gave them something to contribute.

“Life at Benedictine is a balance, just like it is now. You need to keep your social life, school, sports, faith life, and whatever else you have going on in balance to succeed,” said Williams.

“The engineering department at Benedictine College really gave me the fundamentals and the drive needed to work in the real world. But more so than that, the faith life on campus has allowed me to continue my prayer life post-grad that would otherwise be impossible to obtain from any other college,” said Michieli.

The two were deeply involved in every aspect of the mission while on campus.

Michieli was also involved in social life on campus, and was featured in the college’s student newspaper giving advice on living campus life in Fall.

He was featured in the St. Joseph News Press for his work with Sleep in Heavenly Peace building beds. As part of a team, he helped build a Hospital Motorize Parallel Bar and Sit to Stand Chair for Atchison Hospital Physical Therapy.

Williams came to the college as a track athlete. He served as a Benedictine College missionary with the Catholic nonprofit Unbound, working with Salvadoran contractors and a team of students to build homes for low-income families in the slums outside of San Salvador, and volunteered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace on campus, providing beds for children who have none.

He said he has been motivated “by my own personal experience with Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease. Growing up and living with this rare orthopedic disease has instilled in me a great desire to alleviate pain and help patients to live a longer active life through the development and implementation of medical devices and other medical technologies.”

The two show that ommunity, faith and scholarship, lived together, have the power to change lives.

