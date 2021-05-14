Engineering Raven Brings Mission to Corporate Life



Emma Hanson (middle, above), class of 2020, was a Mechanical Engineering major with a minor in Theology. She works as an Area Manager for Amazon.

Hanson says her education at Benedictine College prepared her well for life’s challenges.

“As an engineering student at Benedictine, I learned valuable leadership skills and the importance of developing a well-rounded team, as well as the ability to solve complex and ever-changing problems with creative solutions.”

She was an exemplar of Benedictine College’s mission by giving her all not just to her studies, but to her community and faith life as well.

In community life, she helped win the Homecoming Trophy for Memorial Hall, which is awarded for participation in the Homecoming Parade, Bed Races, and Residence Hall Decoration (pictured above).

In her faith life, she led a mission trip to Minnesota in 2020 when the pandemic grounded many foreign missions. She also helped design a hospital motorize parallel bar and sit to stand chair for Atchison Hospital. The bar allows a therapist to adjust the height and width of the workspace and the chair helps therapists working with people who have leg, spine, or hip injuries. She also traveled to Washington, D.C., for the March for Life with the school.

She plans to apply the lessons of Benedictine College’s mission of community, faith and scholarship in her life after college.

