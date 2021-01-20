Do This Daily: 10 Quotes From Fr. Michael Gaitley



Father Michael Gaitley Zoomed into Benedictine College’s Leadership Class Monday, Jan. 18, to give students a talk that combined insights from his newest book, 33 Days to Greater Glory, about love of the Father, with a method of examination of conscience shared in his books Consoling the Heart of Jesus and 33 Days to Morning Glory.

In 2013, the popular Marians of the Immaculate priest visited campus after Abbot James Albers consecrated Benedictine College to the Blessed Virgin Mary. He helped lead hundreds of students to consecrate themselves to Mary that year and has returned frequently ever since.

Here is some of what Father Michael Gaitley told the college audience on Monday.



The Importance of the Examination

“For St. Ignatius the examination of conscience is one of the most powerful spiritual exercises a person can do outside of the sacraments.”

“He believed that if you put into practice the examination of conscience you could learn to see God in all things.”

“My life before age 20 was a blur. If you never reflect on your life, it just flies by. When I started my examination of conscience it slowed down, in a good way. Research has found that this is what people most regret. … their life was a blur. In philosophy Socrates said the unexamined life is not worth living. This is what Ignatius discovered about the Spiritual life.”



Don’t Listen to the Devil

“The problem is that the devil is very good at getting us to doubt God’s love for us. Ask Adam and Eve.”

“Instead of turning to the merciful Father, we hide when we sin, just like Adam and Eve.”

“Allow the Lord to embrace you with his divine grace. Satan likes to take your sins and shove them into them and not let you up.”



See the Father All Around

“In order to recognize the Father we have to develop eyes to see the Father.”

“Jesus in the Eucharist is a very concrete expression of his love for us, but so are the blessing we receive each day — God’s providence. … He loves us in everything. In him we live and move and have our being.”

“When God the Father sees that someone is recognizing it, the more he gives, and you start seeing it all the time.”

“Like he says to Jesus, the Father says to us: ‘You are my beloved.’ He never stops saying to us ‘You are my beloved.’”



Two Bonus Quotes

“Ignatius says : ‘God is always laboring to speak to us in all things.’ He is wanting, desiring, straining to speak to his beloved children.”

“The boring life is the life when we’re not seeing God. If we aren’t seeing God, the life is just boring. Remember when you were a kid, and everything was interesting? You could stare at a leaf. That is the reality of a Christian life.”

