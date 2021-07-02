Community, Faith and Chemical Engineering Drive Raven’s Success



The Benedictine mission of community, faith and scholarship transformed culture in Europe at the dawn of Western Civilization and Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, believes it can do the same in America today. To Transform Culture in America, Benedictine College plans to Form its students deeply in the mission, Advance its mission through alumni in every walk of life, and Extend its mission regionally and nationally.

Alissa Muggli graduated from Benedictine College this year with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Now, she’s headed to Michigan to begin her career with Black & Veatch in the Power Division of the EDGE career Rotation program as an Associate Asset Management Specialist.

She said the college’s mission of community, faith and scholarship has set her on a new path.

“Benedictine College is where I have grown closer to God, learned how to work hard, and met my closest friends,” she said. “I’m passionate about doing the best I can with the talents God gave me, and using them to help others. Benedictine Engineering was challenging, but extremely fulfilling. I knew I was going to be able to use my engineering education to help others live better lives.”

Because of the liberal arts and community learning emphasis of Benedictine College, Alissa participated in a Greek Tragedy play, and completed Discovery Day projects, in addition to being a part of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers club at Benedictine College.

She was part of a team that worked on the project” Acrylic Acid Production from the Partial Oxidation of Propylene.” The team designed an industrial sized process to produce acids that are used in hygiene products, adhesives, paints, and household chemicals.

She said the School of Engineering at Benedictine College excels in teaching skills in work and in life.

“I loved the engineering problem-solving mindset,” she said. “The Benedictine College Engineering Department’s dedication to the faith and engineering excellence was really inspiring for me. “

Erin Lopez View posts by Erin