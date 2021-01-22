Benedictine Mission Powers Medical Raven in Peru



The Benedictine mission of community, faith and scholarship transformed culture in Europe at the dawn of Western Civilization and Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, believes it can do the same in America today. To Transform Culture in America, Benedictine College plans to Form its students deeply in the mission, Advance its mission through alumni in every walk of life, and Extend its mission regionally and nationally.

Benedictine College’s office of career services recently spotlighted Benjamin Montoya Velez.

A student from Lima, Peru, Benjamin graduated in 2020 after studying Psychology at Benedictine College and now works at a clinic in Peru as a Sales Executive where he oversees the HR and marketing operations as well.

“It’s a well-rounded job, and during the pandemic, the clinic has offered COVID tests,” he said. “It has been crazy busy but it has also allowed us, as an organization, to do a lot of social work through the clinic’s nonprofit organization that dedicates its efforts in providing free facial reconstructive surgery to women from vulnerable populations in Peru that are victims of domestic violence.”

Benjamin said that the opportunities at Benedictine helped him to grow in his drive towards service. At Benedictine College, he was formed in each aspect of Benedictine College’s mission of community, faith and scholarship.

For community formation, he was member of the Spanish, Biology and Chemistry clubs.

As regards faith, in addition to volunteering at the Atchison Community Health Clinic, he led a mission trip to the jungle of Peru. He helped raise more than $40,000 for medical supplies and recruited a group of health professionals to provide free services.

The effort he was involved in served more than 1,000 patients living near Picota, Peru, and established mobile clinics in seven villages.

He has also served as a translator for various charities in Peru, including one that worked with physically and sexually abused children and another that helped provide drinking water systems in rural communities living in extreme poverty in the north of Piura, Peru.

He also excelled in Scholarship: He was on the Dean’s List for academic excellence two different semesters.

Mario Cabani Anaya Executive Director at Clínica Cabani said the mission paid off. Benjamin was involved in a number of promotional activities for the clinic, he said.. “Benjamin has been a key player in the success of each of these activities,” said his manager, Mario Cabani Anaya. He praised Benjamin’s “efficiency, dedication and motivation.”

“Benjamin seeks not only his personal growth and improvement, but also inspires others,” he said. “Benjamin has shown a capacity for discipline, commitment and dedication that are very difficult to find.”

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Benedictine College Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship. View posts by Benedictine