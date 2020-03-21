The Gregorian
Institute
The Gregorian Institute Shield, composed of the crossed gold and silver keys of the Papal Insignia, an open book with the words 'Via Veritas Vita' ('The Way, the Truth, and the Life') written on its pages, three golden six-sided stars on a red banner, and a Germanic cross.
at
Benedictine
College

at BENEDICTINE COLLEGE

Free subscription to The Gregorian

Weekend Memes: Quarantine

AvatarBy Nick Martin, March 21, 2020

Words and phrases like “social distancing,” “self-isolating,” and “quarantine” are becoming all too common these days. But did you know that the word quarantine comes from the latin word for 40? Though this is the most unreal, and possibly the most difficult Lent we will face, The Lord is giving us an opportunity. Jesus self-isolated in the desert for forty days. Let’s respond to this time of quarantine with prayerfulness and joy.

 

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Nick Martin

Avatar