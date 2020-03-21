Weekend Memes: Quarantine

Words and phrases like “social distancing,” “self-isolating,” and “quarantine” are becoming all too common these days. But did you know that the word quarantine comes from the latin word for 40? Though this is the most unreal, and possibly the most difficult Lent we will face, The Lord is giving us an opportunity. Jesus self-isolated in the desert for forty days. Let’s respond to this time of quarantine with prayerfulness and joy.

Nick Martin View posts by Nick