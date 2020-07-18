The Gregorian
Weekend Memes: Mustard Seeds

AvatarBy Nick Martin, July 18, 2020

Throughout the Gospels. Jesus often uses parables and metaphors. He does so to reveal truths to us in a relatable way. Maybe these memes can help reveal some truth, too!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

