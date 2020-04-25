The Gregorian
Institute
The Gregorian Institute Shield, composed of the crossed gold and silver keys of the Papal Insignia, an open book with the words 'Via Veritas Vita' ('The Way, the Truth, and the Life') written on its pages, three golden six-sided stars on a red banner, and a Germanic cross.
at
Benedictine
College

at BENEDICTINE COLLEGE

Free subscription to The Gregorian

Weekend Memes: Mark Your Calendars

AvatarBy Nick Martin, April 25, 2020

Did you know that today is the feast of Saint Mark the Evangelist? Let’s celebrate with brevity and directness. Happy feast day!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Nick Martin

Avatar