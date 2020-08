Weekend Memes: John The Baptist

What do John the Baptist and Ivan the Terrible have in common? Their middle names!

Today is the Memorial of the Passion of John the Baptist. John bravely proclaimed the truth, though it cost him his life. In a time when the truth is so often rejected and attacked, saints like him are more important than ever. So, give the Gospel a read today, and enjoy some memes!

Nick Martin View posts by Nick