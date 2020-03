Weekend Memes: It’s Good to be Home

Most of us have been sheltering in place for over a week now. But as lonely as self-isolation is, the experience can be strangely unifying. A silver lining that trials often lead to is solidarity, an empathy between those who shared in an experience. Don’t let these difficult times get you down. Trust in God’s plan, know that we’re all in this together, and try to have a few laughs.

Nick Martin View posts by Nick