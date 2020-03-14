Weekend Memes: Catholics v. Corona

Catholics dealing with the coronavirus might feel a little bit like St. Teresa of Ávila. A Doctor of the Church, she is known for being a mystic, theologian and a proponent of contemplative prayer. But she is also known for what she said to Jesus after falling into a river and being nearly carried away. When she complained to Jesus that he would allow such a thing, he said all his friends must endure trials. “If this is how you treat your friends,” she answered, “no wonder you have so few!”

It’s important to approach trials and tribulations brought on by the Coronavirus like St. Teresa of Ávila would: joyfully, and with just a dash of humor!

