The Gregorian
Institute
The Gregorian Institute Shield, composed of the crossed gold and silver keys of the Papal Insignia, an open book with the words 'Via Veritas Vita' ('The Way, the Truth, and the Life') written on its pages, three golden six-sided stars on a red banner, and a Germanic cross.
at
Benedictine
College

at BENEDICTINE COLLEGE

Free subscription to The Gregorian

Weekend Memes: Catholics v. Corona

AvatarBy Nick Martin, March 14, 2020

Catholics dealing with the coronavirus might feel a little bit like St. Teresa of Ávila. A Doctor of the Church, she is known for being a mystic, theologian and a proponent of contemplative prayer. But she is also known for what she said to Jesus after falling into a river and being nearly carried away. When she complained to Jesus that he would allow such a thing, he said all his friends must endure trials. “If this is how you treat your friends,” she answered, “no wonder you have so few!”

It’s important to approach trials and tribulations brought on by the Coronavirus like St. Teresa of Ávila would: joyfully, and with just a dash of humor!

Tags:

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Nick Martin

Avatar