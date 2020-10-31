Weekend Memes: All Saints

at BENEDICTINE COLLEGE
By Nick Martin, October 31, 2020
Today is all hallows eve, and tomorrow we celebrate all the saints in heaven. It’s the perfect weekend for anyone who has trouble picking their favorite saint. Enjoy!
Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.
Read thought-provoking speeches from the world's most inspiring figures, who bring Faith and Reason to bear on the critical issues that confront our country and our world.
Fill out the form below to receive your FREE home delivery of The Gregorian Speech Digest.
Never miss a post! Subscribe below to receive the Gregorian Institute email.