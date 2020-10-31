The Gregorian
Weekend Memes: All Saints

AvatarBy Nick Martin, October 31, 2020

Today is all hallows eve, and tomorrow we celebrate all the saints in heaven. It’s the perfect weekend for anyone who has trouble picking their favorite saint. Enjoy!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

