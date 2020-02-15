Weekend Fun: Valentine’s Day

The Church officially recognizes February 14 as the feast day of Saints Cyril and Methodius, brothers and missionaries to the Slavs and co-patrons of Europe with St. Benedict. That being said, it is difficult to escape the cultural norms associated with what most people celebrate as Valentine’s Day. So, to remember St. Valentine, and to get into the spirit of exchanging encouraging notes, we collected these memes!

To share a meme you would like to see featured, email nmartin@benedictine.edu. Enjoy!

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Nick Martin View posts by Nick