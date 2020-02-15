The Gregorian
Institute
The Gregorian Institute Shield, composed of the crossed gold and silver keys of the Papal Insignia, an open book with the words 'Via Veritas Vita' ('The Way, the Truth, and the Life') written on its pages, three golden six-sided stars on a red banner, and a Germanic cross.
at
Benedictine
College

at BENEDICTINE COLLEGE

Weekend Fun: Valentine’s Day

AvatarBy Nick Martin, February 15, 2020

The Church officially recognizes February 14 as the feast day of Saints Cyril and Methodius, brothers and missionaries to the Slavs and co-patrons of Europe with St. Benedict. That being said, it is difficult to escape the cultural norms associated with what most people celebrate as Valentine’s Day. So, to remember St. Valentine, and to get into the spirit of exchanging encouraging notes, we collected these memes!

To share a meme you would like to see featured, email nmartin@benedictine.edu. Enjoy!

 

Nick Martin

Avatar