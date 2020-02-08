Weekend Fun: Post-Super Bowl Edition
February 8, 2020
Many celebrated at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, near Kansas City, when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl … but not when they saw the Super Bowl halftime show. Welcome to the second installment in our new weekly feature: Weekend Fun. Each week we will collect Catholic memes to share on Saturday.
To share a meme you would like to see featured, email nmartin@benedictine.edu. Enjoy!
