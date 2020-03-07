The Gregorian
Institute
The Gregorian Institute Shield, composed of the crossed gold and silver keys of the Papal Insignia, an open book with the words 'Via Veritas Vita' ('The Way, the Truth, and the Life') written on its pages, three golden six-sided stars on a red banner, and a Germanic cross.
at
Benedictine
College

at BENEDICTINE COLLEGE

Free subscription to The Gregorian

Weekend Fun: Perpetual Lent

AvatarBy Nick Martin, March 7, 2020

Congratulations! You’ve made it through the first full week of Lent! If you’re like me, Ash Wednesday already seems like the distant past. It’s a small wonder that today is the feast of Saint Perpetua, because it feels like we’re in perpetual Lent. But today we also remember Saint Felicity, whose name reminds us to foster joy during this penitential season. So keep calm, be happy, and enjoy a few memes!

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Nick Martin

Avatar