Weekend Fun: Perpetual Lent

Congratulations! You’ve made it through the first full week of Lent! If you’re like me, Ash Wednesday already seems like the distant past. It’s a small wonder that today is the feast of Saint Perpetua, because it feels like we’re in perpetual Lent. But today we also remember Saint Felicity, whose name reminds us to foster joy during this penitential season. So keep calm, be happy, and enjoy a few memes!





Nick Martin View posts by Nick