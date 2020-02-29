Weekend Fun: Lent Begins

No, this is not the season of passed tense loans. Neither is it 40 days dedicated to the commemoration of disintegrated clothing. Lent is a time of prayer and sacrifice to grow in our faith as we approach Easter, the most sacred day of the year. In addition to fasting on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, as well as abstaining from meat on Fridays in Lent (with no alternative sacrifice), many also choose to give up one or more comforts, in order to refocus our lives on God.

But as Jesus said in the Gospel on Ash Wednesday, “when you fast, anoint your head and wash your face, so that you may not appear to be fasting, except to your Father who is hidden.“ So as the Lenten penitential season begins, keep a shiny disposition. Share the light of Christ and the joy of our faith.

If the seems a bit tricky though, maybe a few memes will help!

Nick Martin View posts by Nick