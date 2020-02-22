Weekend Fun: Happy Chair Day!

Today is the Feast of the Chair of St. Peter, the first pope. In Catholicism, a bishop’s chair is symbolic of his authority. When the pope speaks ex cathedra, literally “from the chair,” he invokes his authority as the bishop of Rome and the leader of the Universal Church here on earth. It is only fitting that the Church has a Feast Day dedicated to something of such theological importance.

This week, we take a look at some of the more humorous approaches to St. Peter and his chair. Happy weekend!

