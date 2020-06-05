WATCH: This Sunday – Mass Now, Heaven Later

What is the point of Mass? Why would going to Mass make us happy? Br. Maximilian Mary explores this in 60 Seconds for Trinity Sunday from St. Benedict’s Abbey.

Brother Maximilian Mary Anderson graduated from Benedictine College and then spent two years as a fulltime missionary with the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS), which was founded at Benedictine College. Brother Maximilian was has been assigned to work as Assistant Vocations Director and will be working with the novices during manual labor.

The monks at the Abbey, along with the Benedictine Sisters at Mount St. Scholastica, are what make Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., Benedictine.

