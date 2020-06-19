The Gregorian
Institute
The Gregorian Institute Shield, composed of the crossed gold and silver keys of the Papal Insignia, an open book with the words 'Via Veritas Vita' ('The Way, the Truth, and the Life') written on its pages, three golden six-sided stars on a red banner, and a Germanic cross.
at
Benedictine
College

at BENEDICTINE COLLEGE

Free subscription to The Gregorian

WATCH: Reverence His Name

AvatarBy Nick Martin, June 19, 2020

The Collect from June 21 reads, “Grant, O Lord, that we may always revere and love your Holy Name.” In anticipation of the Gospel message this Sunday, Brother Leven digs into the special opportunity this Sunday to adore God. God is all-powerful, he watches over us at all times so that we need not fear anything.

Brother Leven Harton is a Benedictine College graduate and member of the community at St. Benedict’s Abbey in Atchison, Kansas where he serves as the subprior and vocations director.

Benedictine College would not be what it is without the communities at St. Benedict’s Abbey and Mount St. Scholastica.

 

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Nick Martin

Avatar