WATCH: Reverence His Name

The Collect from June 21 reads, “Grant, O Lord, that we may always revere and love your Holy Name.” In anticipation of the Gospel message this Sunday, Brother Leven digs into the special opportunity this Sunday to adore God. God is all-powerful, he watches over us at all times so that we need not fear anything.

Brother Leven Harton is a Benedictine College graduate and member of the community at St. Benedict’s Abbey in Atchison, Kansas where he serves as the subprior and vocations director.

Benedictine College would not be what it is without the communities at St. Benedict’s Abbey and Mount St. Scholastica.

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Nick Martin View posts by Nick