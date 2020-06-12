WATCH: Raven Plans to Spend Her Life With Christ

The Gregorian Fellows leadership program at Benedictine College is designed to train and launch Catholic leaders rooted in their faith and ready to be effective in contemporary society. By forming its students deeply in the mission, advancing its mission through alumni in every walk of life, and extending its mission regionally and nationally, Benedictine College hopes to Transform Culture in America.

Allyssa Hebrado-Fernandez remembers the simple way her call came to her at Mass at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

“The Lord just kind of looked at me and gazed in my eyes and asked if I would like to spend the rest of my life with him.”

Allyssa has just completed her Sophomore year at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, where she majored in Theology and Exercise Science and is a Gregorian Fellow.

Originally from Las Vegas, Nev., she said her time at Benedictine College helped accelerate her vocation search.

“When I started school at Benedictine College,” she said, “I started … meeting and encountering a couple different religious communities. One of those communities is the one I’m hoping to enter this September. I remember going to my spiritual director and asking, ‘How do I become friends with these women? He told me to pray for an encounter and I did! I ended up meeting with the vocations director three days later.”

The order she hopes to join is the Marian Sisters of Lincoln, Neb. “Their charism is to do God’s will joyfully in imitation of Mary and St. Francis,” she said. “They do that through teaching and social work and health care.”

The one thing holding her back is her own student loans. The Laboure Society is helping her raise the funds she needs to pay off the loans and enter.

Help her out and learn more about her story and the Laboure Society here.

